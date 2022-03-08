Mumbai (Maharashtra): As the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to unfold in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20-21, the event hosts Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Varun Dhawan, who will have a special performance at the event, are elated to be a part of the event.

Salman is excited to be at his favourite destination - the Yas Island for the said event, as he said, "It feels great to be a part of the IIFA movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - one of my personal favourites. I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can't wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian cinema globally."

The event will bring the entire fraternity together after a wait of two years to celebrate excellence in Hindi cinema.

Riteish, who will be co-hosting the mega-event along with Salman is looking forward to the event, "I'm super excited to be a part of the 22nd Edition of IIFA 2022. It is even more special since we are coming back after a very long wait for this mega grand celebration. I am looking forward to co-hosting with Salman Khan and having great fun!"

Varun Dhawan, who is all set to perform said, "Performing at IIFA is always a sheer delight. We all missed IIFA during the pandemic, and now it's back with a bang and I'm extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi."

The event will be held at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.