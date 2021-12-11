Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Kangana Ranaut is on a "destructive path of self-sabotage," believes life and wellness coach Arfeen Khan. The celebrity wellness coach opines that the Queen actor needs some serious coaching in life.

The popular life coach is said to be analyzing Kangana for nearly a year to understand how her mind works. Based on his observations, Arfeen claimed that the National Award-winning actor is "on the destructive path of self-sabotage" and that she needs some serious coaching.

Khan, who reportedly helped superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to overcome the trauma after NCB episode, said Kangana "will end up being in a great bad state."

Elaborating more on what makes him think so, Khan in a conversation with a webloid said that the actor is trying to seek significance and attention in a way that is destructive which she perceives as constructive. Arfeen also said that Kangana "will end up being in a great bad state" if not guided timely.

Arfeen's Insta description claims that he is "Bollywood's number one coach, TED Speaker, Transformation Expert, and International Speaker." According to reports, his career accelerated after he began working with actor Hrithik Roshan. The Super 30 actor is said to have reached out to Arfeen while he was going through a separation from Sussanne Khan in 2014.