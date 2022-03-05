Hyderabad (Telangana): Saba Azad is making headlines for her performance in the latest series Rocket Boys while her alleged romance with Hrithik Roshan remains the talk of the town for several weeks. Saba and Hrithik have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and the lady is seemingly very clear about how she wants to take things further.

As assumed by many, Saba is not a struggling actor but a multi-faceted dancer, theatre director and one half of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. Azad, who was earlier seen in movies like Dil Kabaddi and Mujhse Fraandship Karoge besides some short films, adds, has apparently found fame which unfortunately her work of more than 14 years could not accumulate.

Hrithik and Saba's first appearance together

But the tag of Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend is apparently not that fancy for her as she has no plans to rush things with the Dhoom star. In an interview with a webloid, Saba was asked whether she would move on as her character Pipsy did in the Rocket Boys did after Homi Bhabha fails to propose her marriage. "Absolutely not," said Saba who strongly believes that "marriage is an individual choice." Talking about her state of mind right now, the 36-year-old said that as of now she doesn’t have the "foggiest notion about marriage."

Meanwhile, Saba and Hrithik's relationship seems to be going strong. After enjoying lunch with the Roshans a few days back, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by none other than the Roshan family. Touched by the sweet gesture, Saba took to her Instagram Story on Friday and shared a plate full of delicious food items including pizza and pasta.

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad gets pampered with home-cooked food from actor's family

Earlier, Saba had joined Roshans for a lunch. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Saba Azad spending time with the Roshans

Recently, the War actor gave a shout-out to his rumoured girlfriend ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that Bang Bang actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating.