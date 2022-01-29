Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's video with a mystery girl has taken social media by storm. In the said video, Hrithik is seen stepping out of a restaurant holding hand of a mystery girl and his gesture has left fans curious.

On Friday night, Hrithik was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by a bunch of friends. But the way he held the hand of the mystery girl and led her to his car has triggered speculations about his dating life.

The 48-year-old actor is reportedly single after his alleged romance with Kangana Ranaut went south. It is too early to conclude whether there is someone special is in his life. The actor was reportedly too quick to escort the lady and even shielded her from getting papped.

READ | Sussanne Khan parties with Hrithik Roshan, calls their bond 'eternal' - see pics

Dating speculations were afloat soon after the videos and pictures of Hrithik with the mystery girl landed on social media. Fans were busy speculating the girl's identity as she was wearing a mask. Meanwhile, netizens also spotted Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan in the viral video.

On the film front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte lead roles. He also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone.