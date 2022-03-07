Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad apparently going strong as a couple. After being spotted with each other a few times, the rumoured couple seemingly has shed their inhibitions if their latest social media exchange is anything to go by.

On Sunday, Saba shared a video wherein she is seen singing a song from Satyajit Ray's film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. Saba is currently unwell and is apparently finding ways to keep herself engaged. When she dropped her singing video, a slew of fans and celebrities heaped praise on her singing prowess.

Impressed by his rumoured ladylove's singing skills, Hrithik also took to the comment section and wrote, "You are an extraordinary human." Replying to him, Saba wrote, "@hrithikroshan you are the kindest."

This is not the first time Hrithik has praised Saba on social media. Recently, the War actor himself gave a shout-out to Saba ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that Bang Bang actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating.

Earlier, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by the Roshan family. She had also joined Roshans for a lunch earlier. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. He also has Vikram Vedha in his kitty.