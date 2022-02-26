Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the positive reviews of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the actor is garnering praise from critics and audience alike, how her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor reacted to her performance in the film is not known yet.

While promoting the film post-release, Alia was asked by reporters in Mumbai about her family's response to the film. To which the actor said that her family liked the film when they watched it months ago but will catch it again in the theater to see it with the audience.

Alia was also asked about what was Ranbir's response to Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor played smartly and said that everyone is really curious to know RK's reaction. Since he is not on social media, Alia said, she will ask Ranbir to give a byte for her social media handle so that everyone will come to know his response to the film which hit theaters on February 25.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia aside, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.