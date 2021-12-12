Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is off on a holiday with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. From taking strolls on ice-laden streets to enjoying the snow, the couple is having a gala time together abroad.

On Sunday, Nupur took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his holiday with Ira. Sharing a string of pictures, he revealed that this is the first time he is experiencing snowfall. Dropping his pictures with Ira, he wrote, "My first snowfall ever ❄️☃️❤️ how cool is this #snow #snowfall #travel #holiday."

For unversed, Nupur is a famous wellness coach and fitness enthusiast. He even helped Sushmita Sen to battle Addison when she was diagnosed with the disorder in 2014. The former beauty queen in 2018 went on record to thank him for being a rock through the hard phase and overcoming the chronic illness.

Meanwhile, Ira, who has been vocal about her mental health struggle, launched Agatsu Foundation earlier this year. With Agatsu, Ira aims to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta.