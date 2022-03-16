Mumbai (Maharashtra): As a follow-up to the viral poster of Tiger Shroff from upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 the makers released two more posters, one of indie cinema poster boy Nawazuddin Siddiqui and female lead Tara Sutaria, on Wednesday. The trailer of Heropanti 2 will be released tomorrow.

Nawaz's poster shows his character of Laila sporting an outlandish hairdo and donning a teal coloured suit, something that the audience and his fans have not seen him do on screen before.

Tara's poster on the other hand, shows her gun-toting character of Inaya as she slightly turns her back to look into the camera with her piercing gaze wearing an LBD with sharp earpieces and stilettos.

The film, written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, has been directed by Ahmed Khan under Sajid Nadiadwala's production. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on April 29, on the occasion of Eid.