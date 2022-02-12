Hyderabad (Telangana): The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attention. Sonam waded into the ongoing hijab row on Friday and questioned if turban can be a choice why hijab can't.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can't. Sonam's post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab.

Soon after Sonam shared her view on the hijab row, a section of social media launched a troll attack on the Neerja actor on Twitter. Consequently, #SonamKapoor is among the top trends on the microblogging site from today morning. While she is facing backlash over her comment on the hijab row, Sonam has also found support in a few who are lauding her for not being silent on important issues that matter to the nation.

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order". Sonam aside, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shaban Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan also raised their voice against the controversy.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka High Court's interim order (the written order has not yet been issued) banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state.