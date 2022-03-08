Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen union in Fighter has left fans excited. Though the makers have only announced the film and shooting is yet to commence, the chatter around Deepika-Hrithik film refuses to die down.

The makers of Fighter are reportedly planning to take the film on floors by August-end or early September. Fighter shoot will commence once Hrithik is free from his commitments for Vikram Vedha. Following which he will dive into to preparing himself for the role of an Air Force Officer.

Fighter will unite Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand for the third time. The actor and director duo has earlier worked together in films life Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019). Talking about working with Siddharth again for Fighter, Hrtihhik had earlier said: "Yes its extremely exciting and more so, because I think coming back on a set where Sid (Siddharth Anand) has seen me be a certain good in War which kind of drives me to know that this anxiety that is building, is because the good has already been done, it has to be better."

Touted as India's First ariel action franchise, Fighter will see Hrithik collaborating with actress Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time ever. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande, the film is slated for a 2023 release.