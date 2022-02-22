Hyderabad (Telangana): The chatter around Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda dating his Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna has been creating buzz for so long. The duo remains tightlipped about their relationship status nonetheless the rumours about their wedding plans keep surfacing now and then.

Last week, rumors of Vijay and Rashmika tying the knot this year went viral after a leading webloid report triggered the speculation. While Rashmika has seemingly ignored the viral reports, Vijay has shot down the rumours with a social media post.

On Monday, the Pelli Choopulu actor took to Twitter to put wedding rumours to rest once and for all. The actor, who is known for his straightforwardness debunking the wedding reports wrote, "As usual nonsense... Don’t we just ❤️ da news!"

Rashmika and Vijay, who have worked together in films like Geetha Goindam and Dear Comrade are reportedly dating each other. The couple, however, has never admitted to being in a relationship but their hush-hush romance keeps making headlines time and again.

On the work front, the alleged lovebirds will be making a splash in Bollywood. While Vijay will be seen in multilingual Liger which also features Ananya Panday, Rashmika will be making her Hindi debut with Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.