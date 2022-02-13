Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood Ananya Panday's performance as Tia in Gehraiyaan has definitely impressed her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. Panday has earned a post of appreciation from Ishaan whom she has been dating for nearly two years now.

After the release of the film, Ananya penned a heartfelt post describing her love for Gehrayaiaan. "The many moods of Tia...she was such a treat to play -- her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak -- will stay with me forever," she had posted on her Instagram account.

Ishaan Khatter lauds Ananya Panday's act in 'Gehraiyaan'

Re-sharing Ananya's post, Ishaan took to his Instagram Story and added a "bravo" sticker to the post. He also posted a cute cat sticker with the post of Ananya, which clapped in appreciation.

The rumours of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter dating have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. The actors have never publicly accepted their relationship. They two have even shared screen space in the film Khaali Peeli.