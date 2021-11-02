Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. Many stories from his earlier life suggest that he was a crazy lover boy in real life as well, much like his ultimate romantic hero image onscreen. But did you know that SRK was reportedly very fearful of his wife Gauri?

Gossipvine in the 90s was working overtime to scrutinise every detail about this emerging star called Shah Rukh Khan. Though it was not an era of digital media, the whispers in tinselvile suggested that the actor is scared of his better half. In fact, SRK was even asked about it during an interview which he gave on the sets of 1995 released Ram Jaane.

Gauri Khan shared this throwback picture on her Instagram handle to wish fans a happy 2021

When a reporter asked SRK about his views on people thinking if he is scared of his wife, the actor said, "You won't know for the fact unless you are my wife. You can't really make out because jo do insaano ki relationship hoti hai, husband and wife, lovers, it's very personal and one can't understand it based on assumptions."

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday celebration on January 17, 2020.

SRK had further said that he can’t really do anything if people feel that he is scared of Gauri or he loves her so much, it's just a perception from a third person's point of view who will never know what bond the other two share.

"The relationship that you share with your boyfriend or fiance or husband...I cannot understand it from the outside. Nobody knows what kind of relationship two people share behind the doors," Khan concluded shrugging his shoulders.

For unversed, SRK and Gauri married on October 25, 1991 and have three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. The couple met when they were studying in Delhi University.

SRK and Gauri Khan twining in black at the red carpet of Vogue Power List 2019

After nearly a month of tumulous time, happiness is knocking at Mannat's doors. The Khans are not only celebrating 56th birthday of the patriarch but homecoming of Aryan as well. The eldest son of SRK and Gauri returned home after 28 days in custody in drugs on cruise case.