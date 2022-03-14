Hyderabad (Telangana): Aamir Khan, also known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, does not think himself to be so. Instead, he thinks himself to be Mr. Passionate. The actor had once revealed that Mr Perfectionist's title is not something that he enjoys.

A still from Taare Zamin Par

According to Aamir, the tag of Mr Perfectinions does not add any pressure on him as it is inaccurate. "It puts no pressure on me as I don't believe in the title only. It is an inaccurate title, hence puts no pressure on me," Aamir had said once. Explaining his thoughts Aamir had added, "Perfection according to me doesn't exist. There is no such word called perfection, at least certainly not in the creative field. I am rather a passionate person. You can call me passionate, instead of Perfectionist."

Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal

Be it as an actor or a director or a producer, Aamir has time and again treated the audience with films that are not only entertaining but also give out a strong social message. He has proved his acting prowess with innumerable power-packed performances in films like Lagaan (2001), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017) amongst others.

A still from Secret Superstar

An important aspect of Aamir's successful career is that in his three-decade-long journey he has thrived on picking up selective scripts. The actor does lesser films but the success and impact of his films outshine the majority of work put together by his contemporaries. The actor, who focuses on craft and not on the number of films he does in a year, had once said that he doesn't have "any monetary expectation" from his films, rather he looks for "appreciation and joy in the audience's eyes" after watching the film.

Aamir Khan in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha

On that note, Aamir Khan Productions' upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has got everyone excited. The film is an adaptation of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. There has been huge anticipation amongst the audience to witness Aamir getting into Oscar-winner Tom Hanks' shoes in the film helmed by Advait Chandan.