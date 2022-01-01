Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a New Year vacation with his wife Deepika Padukone, on Friday shared a glimpse from their intimate meal.

The Padmaavat actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short monochrome clip in which Deepika could be seen eating her food. "#happynewyear," he wrote in the caption.

"Having fun baby?" Ranbir could be heard asking. Replying to him Deepika is seen saying 83-inspired lines, "We here to enjoy, what else we here for?" In the clip, Deepika looked stunning in an off-shoulder dress paired with a necklace.

For those who haven't watched 83, Deepika's answer is inspired by a scene from the film wherein a journo asks Ranveer: "What do you think are your team's chances in the World Cup?" To which Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in the film, replies, "We here to win. What else we here for?"

Before leaving for their annual vacation, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As per reports, Deepika and Ranveer have jetted off to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's 83 was released a few days ago, while Deepika is waiting for the release of Gehraiyaan.