Hyderabad (Telangana): In a disturbing incident, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter Vamika Kohli is being dragged into the trolling that followed after the Indian cricket team lost two successive matches, against Pakistan and New Zealand, in the ongoing 2021 Men's T20 World Cup.

The Indian cricket team is being trolled and abused on social media. Kohli and Mohammed Shami are the ones who were targeted the most by online trolls. When Virat stood up for Shami who is receiving communal hatred, it apparently enraged the trolls who issued rape threats to the toddler.

The trolls have stoop down to the lowest of low when they called for the toddler's photo to be revealed while issuing a rape threat on social media.

READ | Anushka Sharma shares adorable picture of Virat and Vamika

Earlier, it was Anushka who had to endure the irrational criticism for India's poor performance on the field. And now, the trolls have crossed all boundaries of decency and humanity as they target an innocent girl child.

Meanwhile, a section of social media users is also demanding stringent laws for verbal threats of rape and putting those behind bars who do so hiding behind anonymity.

Last October, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni was also issued rape threats following Chennai Super Kings' loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020.