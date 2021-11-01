New Delhi: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty channelled her spooky side as she turned out as a 'zombie bride' for Halloween 2021. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a reel video of herself in which she could be seen revealing her extremely spooky look for this year's Halloween.

Shilpa could be seen unveiling her face from her zombie bride look that made her unrecognisable. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Happy HaLLowEen... #halloween2021 #boo."

The post went viral within a few minutes of being posted and accumulated thousands of likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez set the social media ablaze by channelling her inner mermaid princess for the occasion. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a picture of herself where she could be seen dressed up as a sultry mermaid princess for Halloween 2021.

The Kick actor donned a silver body-hugging gown with a tiara. Keeping the fashion game on, Jacqueline accessorised her look with some finger rings, a pair of long bling earrings and a silver tiara. Keeping her curly long tresses open, she amplified the glam quotient with sparkly glitter along with purple blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, blue, silver and purple eyeshadows, blue lens and filled-in eyebrows.

Sharing the pictures, Jacqueline wrote, "Happy Halloween everyone!! I hope you stay your craziest, weirdest self!!"

On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen as a judge at the reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The reality show had its last episode aired on 9 October 2021.

Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu. She will also be featured in a special project with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.