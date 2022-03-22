Mumbai (Maharashtra): Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the first look of its upcoming project with writer-director duo Raj & DK, Guns & Gulaabs. The series will be headlined by an ensemble including Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. Netflix announced the star cast by releasing the first-looks of the three actors, who also shared their looks on their social media.

For Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkumar went back in time and tried to recreate the 90s look with his role. In an image, he can be seen holding a bottle of Campa Cola in his hand, leaving fans nostalgic. His first look features him sporting long tresses. Giving a glimpse of his 90s avatar, Rajkummar took to Instagram and wrote, "So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Taiayar hojaiye (Be ready) because I'm coming to bring the in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines."

On the other hand, Dulquer is seen giving an intense look while sitting on a jeep's bonnet. This would be his first web series. Sharing his look, Dulquer wrote on Instagram, "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me." He added, "Here's presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride."

Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, Guns & Gulaabs is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller." This pulpy series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.