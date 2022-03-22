Mumbai (Maharashtra): Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are mourning the death of Dharmesh Parmar aka rapper MC Todfod, who passed away at the age of 24. Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper who lent his voice to the song India 91 for Gully Boy. He added a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the who can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon. Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar too took to Instagram to condole Dharmesh's death. Sharing a picture of the rapper, Zoya wrote, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai ♥️ #mctodfod @todfod_"

The cause of MC Todfod's death has not been revealed. He was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective Swadesi.

