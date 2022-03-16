Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, celebrated her birthday on March 15. The actor rang in her 29th birthday in the Maldives. Sharing a sneak peek of her birthday celebrations, Alia has dropped a video on social media which supposedly includes a love note from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her birthday celebration for which she jetted off to the Maldives with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "This is 29 ☀️ Thank you for all the love 💕🐒."

In the video, Alia can be seen having a gala time in a luxury resort. From soaking up the Maldivian sun to relishing food, Alia's birthday celebration was all about having some peaceful time away from fast-paced Mumbai life. Interestingly, the video also gives a glimpse of how Ranbir supposedly made his lady love feel special on her birthday.

Alia's 29th birthday reel includes Ranbir's short yet sweet note which reads "Happy birthday 8 I love you" written on it. As seen in the video, RK apparently sent beautiful red roses to her girlfriend on her birthday. For those who are wondering about 8 in his love note, the numeric is his lucky number. While Alia celebrated her birthday in the Maldives, Ranbir was reportedly busy with his dance rehearsals for Luv Ranjan's next which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. On the occasion of Alia's birthday, the makers introduced fans to Isha, her character from Brahmastra. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.