Mumbai (Maharashtra): Thanks to Genelia Deshmukh for treating us to superstar Salman Khan's adorable video on his 56th birthday. On Monday, Genelia took to Instagram and shared the video of her shaking a leg with Salman. They both danced their heart out in the video.

Also, both of them can be seen twinning in maroon T-shirts. "Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love and great health. We love you - Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan," she captioned the post.

Salman and Genelia's video has left netizens in awe. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "So sweet. Love you Salman." Another one wrote, "The best video. May he always smile like this."

Salman and Genelia have worked together in Jai Ho. Genelia had a cameo in the film.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman was rushed to a hospital after he was bitten by a snake. However, the actor was discharged from the hospital after a few hours as the snake wasn't venomous. The actor even greeted the media outside his Panvel farmhouse after making a recovery.