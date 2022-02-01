Hyderabad (Telangana): The wait is over as makers of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan have released the title track of the film on Tuesday. The song is a melody that effortlessly underlines the theme of the film. The title track is the second to come out from the Gehraiyaan album. The makers had released Doobey, first song from the film later last month.

After an impressive trailer, with the release of the Gehraiyaan title track, the makers have made it easier for the audience to gauge what to expect from the film. Composed by OAFF and Savera, the track is written by Ankur Tewari. Singer Lothika's voice is soothing to ears as she manages to take listeners to the 'Gehraiyaan' of emotions.

READ | Gehraiyaan song Doobey: Deepika-Siddhant find it hard to resist temptation

The song explores complex human relationships. The video showcases how it gets difficult to maintain calm when the impulsive waves of love make it difficult to surf. We can see Deepika and Siddhant amping up the hotness quotient with their intimate scenes while Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday are unable to understand what's brewing behind their back. Situations get tough for Deepika and Siddhant when realisation struck and guilt grows.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film will be out on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.