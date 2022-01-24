Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of upcoming Bollywood film Gehraiyaan have dropped Doobey, the first song film's album on Monday. The romantic track shows how leading stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are unable to resist temptation and fall head over heels for each other.

In an over two-minute video, the makers encapsulate the dreamy and adventurous side of Deepika and Siddhant's steamy affair. By relation, the two happen to be brother-in-law and sister-in-law in the film. They, however, end up getting entangled in a complex relationship.

Penned by Kausar Munir, Doobey is crooned by Lothika while composed and produced by OAFF and Savera. The song sets the tone right for Gehraiyaan which is woven around romance, complex human relationships and the choices one has to make.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.