Hyderabad (Telangana): Putting an end to a months-long wait, the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been unveiled by the makers on February 4. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus features Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

For the first time ever the major multiplexes-- PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj simultaneously hosted the trailer launch of the film on February 4. These multiplex chains launched Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer across their screens PAN-India.

A little over three minutes long trailer hints at a riveting drama wherein Alia is seen facing all odds with strength and resilience. Going by Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film celebrates the journey of a girl who not only rose to power but reigned supreme.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.