Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has earned Rs 10.5 crore on day one, the makers said on Saturday.

Bhansali Productions shared the film's opening day collection on Twitter. "Gangubai Zindabad at the box office," the post read. The film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, the film is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

Meanwhile, the film has been embroiled in one controversy after another ever since its trailer was released. Reacting to controversies attached to the film, Alia had said: "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate."

Going by the collections, it seems that the audience has loved Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi which hit big screens on February 25.