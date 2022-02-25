Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have released song Jhume Re Gori from the film on Friday. Jhume Re Gori, a celebratory Garba number from the film will see Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt dancing to the tunes of Garba, making it the festive anthem of the year.

Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The foot-tapping number has been sung by Archana Gore, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege, and Aditi Pradhudesai. Jhume Re Gori is choreographed by Kruti Mahesh who earlier choreographed Deepika Padukone's Ghoomar, Ek Dil Ek Jaan and Holi in Padmaavat, and Garmi from Street Dancer to mention a few.

After Dholida, Bhansali and team has really got the whole of India dancing to his beats all over again with Jhume Re Gori. In the song, Alia's carefree dance gives a glimpse of her life before she landed up in the Kamathipura.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film released theatrically on February 25.