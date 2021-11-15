Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year is now pushed for over a month. The makers on Monday announced film's news release date via social media.

The new release plan is apparently chalked out to avert a clash with SS Rajamouli's ambitious film RRR which is set to release January 7 next year.

Bhansali Productions shared Gangubai Kathiawadi's new release date on Thursday on their official Twitter handle. "Watch her rise with power, courage & fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming to take over 2022 on 18th February, in cinemas near you. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @saregama_official," reads the tweet.

The crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is backed by Bhansali Productions. The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

This is not the first time when the makers have shifted film's release date. Initially, the film was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020. In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.