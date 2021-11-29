Mumbai (Maharashtra): The demise of ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh has left everyone in a state of grief. Our Bollywood celebrities are also extremely saddened after learning about the death of Abloh.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of Abloh and wrote, "Gone too soon."

Celebs mourns demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

"This is just heartbreaking. RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force. He will be sorely missed," filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on his IG Story.

Celebs mourns demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rip @virgilabloh this is truly sad and the world fashion industry loses a true artist."

Celebs mourns demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Abloh, who was the founder of popular brand Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away on Sunday after battling cancer for several years. He was 41 when he breathed his last.

Mourning the demise of Abloh, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "In the history of Art and design if there was a designer who revolutionised the concepts of thinking beyond it is this legend ...There will never be another Virgil Abloh."

Arjun Kapoor has also expressed his grief. He posted a photograph of Abloh and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Celebs mourns demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon, and their two children. He was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer - in 2019.

