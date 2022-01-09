Hyderabad (Telangana): Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who took their wedding vows last month, celebrated their first month anniversary on Sunday. First Katrina took to social media to share an unseen picture on one month anniversary. Following this, Vicky put out a stunning picture of themselves on social media to mark the occasion.

Vicky has shared an image from what appears to be their sangeet ceremony. In the picture, Vicky and Katrina are seen taking on the dance floor. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Forever to go! ❤️."

Earlier, Katrina took to her Instagram and posted a picture tagging and hugging Vicky while the two smiled for the camera. The actress wrote in the caption, "Happppyyyyy one month my (love)".

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, in an intimate ceremony after 3 days of wedding festivities at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The much hyped wedding was attended by 120 guests amid tight security.

The celebrity couple shifted to their new apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are their neighbours.

Earlier, Katrina shared a picture of herself flaunting her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra'.