Mumbai (Maharashtra): As Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Uri: The Surgical Strike completed three years of its release on Tuesday, the actor took a trip down the memory lane to express his gratitude. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky posted a bunch of pictures from the film and BTS pictures having fun on sets with his fellow cast and crew members. His co-star Yami Gauam can also be spotted in the pictures.

Vicky also shared a picture with director Aditya Dhar, from the day when they were bestowed with National Awards for their work in the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike."

Yami too took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the hit film. She shared a string of images from the film's sets. "Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri:The Surgical strike," Yami captioned the post.

The war drama, based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan, also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.