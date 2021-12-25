Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who books the Christmas holiday window for his film release, is not having a film this year as his much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha got delayed. With no box office pressure looming around this year, the actor is enjoying Christmas somewhere abroad with his daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Sharing a glimpse of Christmas celebrations, Ira took to her Instagram Stories and dropped several pictures featuring herself with her father, friend Smritee Paul and beau Nupur.

Lovebirds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare celebrating Christmas

WATCH: On 23rd birthday Ira Khan says, 'I cry in the gym because...'

In the pictures, Aamir is seen having a fun time with Ira and Nupur celebrating Christmas. The superstar is even seen twinning with Nupur in the pictures.

Aamir Khan twins with daughter Ira Khan's beau

Last Christmas, Ira had shared a throwback picture from her childhood with her father where she is helping Aamir in decorations near a Christmas tree wearing the Santa cap.

Ira Khan shared Aamir Khan's picture from Christmas celebration

Ira made her relationship with Nupur official on Valentine’s Day this year. Nupur is a famous wellness coach and fitness enthusiast. He even helped Sushmita Sen battle Addison when she was diagnosed with the disorder in 2014.

For unversed, Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta.