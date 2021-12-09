Hyderabad (Telangana): After months of speculations, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan on Thursday. Soon after their wedding, pictures of Vicky and Katrina have landed on social media.

In the viral pictures, Vicky is seen donning hues of gold while Katrina looked gorgeous in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. The couple took the plunge this evening in an intimate ceremony at the Sheesh Mahal area of Barwara fort.

The big fat wedding has been kept away from public eyes and major steps have been taken so that no visuals from the special occasion get leaked. Few pictures, however, have landed up on social media.

The recent rumours say that the couple has agreed to sell exclusive pictures of their dreamy wedding to the Hindi edition of an international magazine and that too for a whopping amount!

Earlier a report made headlines all over media portals that the couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT platform for reportedly a whopping amount of INR 80 crore. This means fans will be able to see the whole wedding visuals like a show on the OTT platform.