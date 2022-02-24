Hyderabad: The first look of Saif Ali Khan's character 'Vikram' in his upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha' was revealed on Thursday. The movie also stars Hritik Roshan, who is playing the character of 'Vedha' in the film. His first look was revealed in January. The film 'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name, which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The Hindi remake will be released in cinemas on 30 September.

T-series, along with other cast members shared Saif's first look on their social media handles. T-series also wrote "Here's the exclusive first look of Vikram in #VikramVedha. Releasing in cinema halls worldwide on 30th September 2022. #VikramFirstLook". Saif Ali Khan's look as 'Vikram' comes off as a string and tough character. He looks rather handsome in a simple pink T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Saif's macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film has fans swooning over the actor.

Earlier in January, the filmmakers also shared the first look of Hrithik Roshan, who plays the role of gangster Vedha, on his 48th birthday.

For the unversed, Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Roshan). The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the Tamil film, are also directing the Hindi remake. The movie is being produced by S Shashikant and Bhushan Kumar.

