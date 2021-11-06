Mumbai (Maharashtra): On actor Athiya Shetty's 29th birthday, cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official with a loved-up post. Athiya and Rahul have often been spotted together. However, they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Rahul shared two pictures posing with Athiya. In the image, the two are seen making goofy faces while in the second photo they are smiling at the camera. "Happy birthday my (love emoji) @athiyashetty," Rahul captioned the pictures, which currently has 1.9 million likes.

On KL Rahul's birthday post for Athiya, many fans and celebs like Anushka Sharma, Saiyami Kher, and Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Athiya's actor father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty also commented with heart emojis.

Speaking about her work, Athiya made her debut in 2015 with Salman Khan produced Hero and was then seen in Mubarakan. She was last seen on screen in 2019 released Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya hasn't announced her next project yet.