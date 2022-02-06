'February 6 a dark day': Celebs grieve the passing of Lata Mangeshkar
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): From Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to Hema Malini several members from the film industry paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92.
Veteran actor Hema Malini is deeply grieving the loss of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini penned an emotional note in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning.
Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022
Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe...and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
Anil Kapoor feels blessed to have known Lata Mangeshkar. "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness," he tweeted.
Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022
May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo
According to Manoj Bajpayee, with Lata Mangeshkar's demise, "golden era of music" has also ended. "A golden era of music world has truly ended!! Lata Ji you will be missed by millions of us & the generations coming after us!! Rest in peace!! #RIPLATAJI," he grieved.
A golden era of music world has truly ended!! Lata Ji you will be missed by millions of us & the generations coming after us!! Rest in peace!! #RIPLATAJI ॐ शान्ति 🙏🙏— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2022
Sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Zoya Akhtar described the singer as "immortal."
Actor Kangana Ranaut, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. "What a loss. India's most beautiful voice is gone," she wrote on Instagram Story.
Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure today.
(With agency inputs)