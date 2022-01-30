Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhtar and his partner Shibani Dandekar are reportedly gearing up for court marriage in February. The couple apparently opted for a low-key court marriage due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The latest reports, however, suggest that the two will have a grand celebration in April.

Farhan and Shibani have been discussing wedding plans for a while now. The couple seems to have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. Buzz has it that Farhan and Shibani will take formal vows on February 21. Earlier reports suggested that the lovebirds will have an intimate wedding in presence of close friends and family. If the latest rumours are anything to go by, Farhan and Shibani are all set to walk the aisle in April 2022 and their wedding is going to be a grand affair.

Talks of Farhan and Shibani being all set to get married started trending in later 2019. Back then it was reported that the duo will settle down as soon as Farhan's film Toofan was released. The film got delayed due to pandemic and so is Farhan-Shibani's wedding. While Toofan was released digitally last July, the couple is seemingly finding it difficult to plan the wedding during pandemic.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for a while, and are currently living together. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira. Shibani's name was earlier linked with model-actor Keith Sequeira and cricketer Hardik Pandya.