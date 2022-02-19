Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with his partner and television personality Shibani Dandekar. As the big moment inches closer, excitement level seems to have hit the rooftop.

On Saturday morning, the bride-to-be took to Instagram Stories to share a boomerang featuring a pair of her red stilettoes. While she did not reveal her wedding attire but from her latest post it is understood that she is as excited for the wedding as her and Farhan's are for their big day. Sharing the clip, Shibani wrote, "Let's Do This."

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19. The guests started reaching the wedding venue from today early morning.

For unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.