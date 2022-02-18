Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar on February 19. The couple is going to exchange wedding vows in presence of close friends and family is said to keep religion out of their special day.

Farhan and Shibani's pre-wedding festivities began in Mumbai on Thursday. Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the internet. Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora can be seen with other guests at the Toofaan actor's Mumbai home.

Meanwhile, several reports claimed that the couple will read the nikah and will get married as per Marathi customs. Contrary to viral reports, Farhan and Shibani have reportedly decided to not have traditional wedding to keep each other’s religious backgrounds and beliefs out of their special day.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19. Around 50 odd guests are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.