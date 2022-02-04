Hyderabad (Telangana): Are Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar all set to get married this month? It seems so as Farhan's father Javed Akhtar recently confirmed the rumours about Farhan-Shibani's court marriage on February 21. Talks of Farhan and Shibani being all set to get married have been doing rounds for two years. When a webloid asked Javed about the same he confirmed the reports and said that the couple will have a court marriage first which will be followed by an intimate ceremony in presence of close friends and family at their Khandala home.

Confirming Farhan-Shibani wedding, the veteran lyricist said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners." Javed also said that due to pandemic the family "cannot host anything on a large scale." He further added, "We are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

READ | Shibani Dandekar reacts to wedding rumours with Farhan Akhtar: 'Will figure it out'

Being quizzed on his daughter-in-law, the 77-year-old screenwriter had all nice things to say about Shibani. "She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great," he concluded.

For unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters, Shakya and Akira. Rumours of Shibani's link-ups with model-actor Keith Sequeira and cricketer Hardik Pandya did rounds in past.