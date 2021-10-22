Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) once again for questioning on Friday. For the second day of questioning, Ananya reached the NCB office after 2pm in connection with cruise drug case, in which Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has been arrested.

On the first day of questioning, the actor reached the NCB office along with her father Chunky Panday at 4pm and after recording her statement, Ananya left the agency office around 6.15pm. Earlier in the day, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra and summoned her to record her statement.

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, the sources said, adding that the NCB officials have also seized her mobile phone and laptop.

However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.

On Thursday, a team of NCB officials visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai to collect documents while he was visiting his son Aryan Khan in Arthur jail.

After rejecting Aryan Khan's bail plea twice, the Bombay High Court has set October 26 to hear a fresh bail plea.