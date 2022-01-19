Hyderabad (Telangana): After Pushpa's success, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's other massive hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set for theatrical release on the occasion of Republic Day. The announcement came as a shock to the trade circle as the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is already under production.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise released in December and put up an impressive total of more than Rs 80 crore from its Hindi version at the box office, despite facing competition from films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and cricket drama 83, headlined by actor Ranveer Singh. The success of Pushpa apparently lured Goldmines Telefilms' Manish Shah, who has the dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release the film's Hindi version on around 2000 screens across the country on January 26.

The twist in the story is that filmmakers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill have already taken Shehzada, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi remake, on the floor last year. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The buzz in the industry has it that following the mammoth success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dubbed version could dent enthusiasm for Kartik's Shehzada.

While Kartik and the makers of Shehzada are yet to react to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version hitting the theaters, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who plays a pivotal role in the film has expressed shock over the development. To avert such unsavoury situations in the future, the filmmakers will have to be extra cautious. When it comes to remaking South films, the makers should also buy dubbing rights to safeguard their films against bolt from the blue.