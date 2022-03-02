Mumbai (Maharashtra): Disha Patani's birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love. Taking to Instagram, Disha, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt post for Tiger. In the note, the 'Malang' star could not resist praising Tiger.

"Happiest b'day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film Baaghi 2.

READ | HBD Tiger Shroff: Actor is all set to serve high octane action in upcoming films

Meanwhile, Tiger recently released his Punjabi-English single Poori Gal Baat. The actor also has multiple films at various stages of production. Tiger is currently shooting for the last schedule of their upcoming action thriller drama Heropanti 2 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The actor also has Vikas Bahl's Ganapath releasing on December 23, 2022.

Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine after getting to collaborate with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar on the sequel of Bade Miya and Chote Miya. Directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will kickstart an action franchise, which will release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- on Christmas 2023.