Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are apparently vacationing together on a beach location. The rumoured couple has not revealed where are they unwinding but has treated their fans with pictures and videos from their vacation on social media.

Disha Patani shares holiday pictures

Disha recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Yodha. Soon after shoot completion, Disha headed for a beach vacation. The actor has been treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos from her vacay diary. For the New Year vacation, Disha is reportedly accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger.

On Tuesday, Ms. Patani dropped a stunning picture of she standing against a gradient sky and endless sea. In the pictures, Disha is seen flaunting her curves in swimwear. The actor has also shared a few videos from the beach vacation on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Tiger too has dropped a slow-motion video of him emerging from the water. The actor has captioned the video with a fish emoticon.

On the work front, Tiger recently completed the UK schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath. The film is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors.

Yodha aside, Disha's slate of upcoming films includes Malang 2, Ek Villain Returns and K Tina.