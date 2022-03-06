Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Sunday shared a stunning pictures from her beach vacation. The 29-year-old actor posted an alluring picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen posing in beachwear.

In the picture, Disha is seen donning a beige bikini as she looks at her petite frame in a mirror. The actor added a matching sarong to her bikini look. The Malang star looks sultry as her hair waves in the air while soaking the sun. The lush background makes for a perfect backdrop for the actor as she flaunts her beauty sans makeup.

READ | 16 pictures from Disha Patani and Mouni Roy's beach vacay

Disha posted multiple fire emoticons in the caption as she shared the pictures on Instagram In awe of the beautiful picture, fans left red hearts and lovestruck emoticons in the comments section. Though Disha has not shared the details, the picture appears to be one from her Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Disha, who was recently seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe, will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. She also has Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina in her kitty.