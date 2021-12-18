Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna joins the cast of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'
Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna joins the cast of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'
Mumbai: Actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the action film "Yodha", the makers announced on Saturday. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, the movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.
Dharma Productions shared the news of the female lead of "Yodha" via social media. "Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts - welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family!" the studio posted on Instagram.
Khanna, 31, said, "I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha." She made her acting debut with John Abraham-starrer "Madras Cafe" and since then featured in Telugu and Tamil movies such as "Bengal Tiger", "Supreme", "Jai Lava Kusa", "Venky Mama" and "Prati Roju Pandage".
The actor will also be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series starring Shahid Kapoor and in Ajay Devgn's digital debut show "Rudra -The Edge of Darkness".
"Yodha" is set to release on November 11 next year.
PTI
Also Read: Karan Johar Unveils First Look Of Sidharth Malhotra From Action-Drama 'Yodha'