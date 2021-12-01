Hyderabad (Telangana): Amid rife reports of their December wedding, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif apparently sneaked out for a secret vacation. Netizens are joining the dots after Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their recent trip to UAE.

On Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a string of throwback pictures from his UAE visit. In the pictures, Vicky is seen enjoying jet-skiing in Abu Dhabi. Soon after Vicky shared pictures from his Abu Dhabi trip, his rumoured ladylove Katrina also shared pictures from her recent visit to Dubai.

Katrina in her latest post revealed that she recently attended an event in UAE but did not divulge when. Netizens, however, are busy speculating if they went on a secret vacation together.

After keeping their romance under the wraps for a long, Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be tying the knot next week in Rajasthan. The couple has apparently decided to take the plunge at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.