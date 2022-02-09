Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is making headlines for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. During Gehraiyaan's promotions, the actor is frequently being asked about the intimacy involved in the film. She was even trolled for the same and keyboard warriors also dragged her husband Ranveer Singh in the discussion.

During one of the promotional interviews, Deepika was asked about comments on whether she sought Ranveer's permission for the intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan. To which, the actor had a one-word reaction: "Yuck!". The 36-year-old actor further explained that reacting to such trolls "feels so stupid" to her as doing so dignifies regressive remarks.

Ever since the Gehraiyaan trailer launched, intimacy has become a synonym to the film. The film is a domestic noir and deals with complex human relationships. Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is one of the first movies in Bollywood to have an intimacy director. The makers roped in Ukraine-born filmmaker Dar Gai as the contemporary relationship drama needed a specialist to choreograph the intimate scenes and also to help actors prepare for the same.

Gehraiyaan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles will premiere on Prime Video on February 11.