Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Dia Mirza had an eventful 2021. From getting married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi to welcoming their first child together during a pandemic and surviving a near-death experience, the actor had a roller coaster year full of exciting and tough times.

Dia ended 2021 on a grateful note as the year for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near-death experience. Dia had posted a video collage featuring moments from all the months.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother. It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don't last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day."

Elaborating on her 'near-death' experience, Dia in a recent interview with a webloid said: "I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy."

Dia further added that it was a tough time as her baby had to be delivered because her placenta had started to haemorrhage. The 40-year-old actor said she is grateful to her gynaecologist who save her life as well as her baby's.

Dia's little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU. Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. She announced her pregnancy in April.