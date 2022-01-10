Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared a video twinning with her stepdaughter Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon.

Samaira is the daughter of Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his former wife Sunaina. Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

WATCH: Daughter Samaira's b'day brings Vaibha Rekhi, his ex-wife and Dia Mirza together

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved on the track Bananza by Akon. "Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi," she captioned the video, which is loved by Sunaina. Reacting to her daughter's dance video with Dia, Sunaina wrote, "Love it!! Looking awesome @diamirzaofficial @samairarekhi 😍." To which Dia replied, @sunaina_rekhi fun ❤️❤️."

This is not the first time when Dia has bonded with Samaira. Vaibhav's daughter even walked Dia down the aisle when they tied the knot in February 2021. The couple even took Samaira on their honeymoon to the Maldives.

On the work front, Dia will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed which is a social drama. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.