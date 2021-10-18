Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently announced yet another patriotic film Gorkha. While the superstar is busy wrapping one film after another, he and his team apparently missed paying attention to detail which is now brought to the actor's notice by an ex-Army officer.

Announcing Gorkha, Akshay had also shared film's poster wherein he is seen in uniform and holding a curved knife called khukri. A day after film's announcement, an ex-Army officer replied to Akshay's tweet and pointed out a mistake in the poster saying "details matter."

"Dear Akshay Kumar Ji, as an ex-Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks," his tweet read.

Kumar was quick enough to reply to the officer and assured him that they will be cautious while shooting the film. "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We'll take utmost care while filming. I'm very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated," reads Kumar's reply.

Gorkha is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Ian Cardozo had fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film will be helmed by national award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. Presented by Akshay Kumar and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films, Gorkha is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.